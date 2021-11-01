Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

