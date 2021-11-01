Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

