Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.92.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.64. The company had a trading volume of 527,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,541. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $335.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

