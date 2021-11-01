Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $144,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 225,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.80 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock worth $991,085. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

