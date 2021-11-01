Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

