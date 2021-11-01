Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $12,974,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 93.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $226.55 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.