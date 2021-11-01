Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 29,266 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

