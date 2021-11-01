Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

