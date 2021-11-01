PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.93 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

