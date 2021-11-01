Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

