Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is BVF Inc. IL’s 4th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,356 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up about 6.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 7.89% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $168,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.97. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.