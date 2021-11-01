ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.82 ($23.31).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €14.49 ($17.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.86.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.