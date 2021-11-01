ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 91314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

