ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 91314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

