PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.11 million and the highest is $62.70 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.26 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

PRO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 5,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PROS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

