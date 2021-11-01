Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

