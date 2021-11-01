Primecoin Price Tops $0.12 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $1.41 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,303,826 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.