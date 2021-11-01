Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 583,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,692. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $660.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.