PRCY Coin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $610,862.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,646,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

