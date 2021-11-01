PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRAA stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
