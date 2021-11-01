PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRAA stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

