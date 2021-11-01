PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,322. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 115.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

