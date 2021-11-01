Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

