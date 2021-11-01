Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

POR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

