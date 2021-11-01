Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $997,792. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 856,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

