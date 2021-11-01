Populous Achieves Market Cap of $34.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Populous has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

