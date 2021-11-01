Polychain Monsters 1-Day Volume Hits $2.30 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $15.68 or 0.00025828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $53.47 million and $2.30 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

