Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GENI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

