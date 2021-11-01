Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $12.96 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

