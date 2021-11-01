Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 871,595 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 142.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.48 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

