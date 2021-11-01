Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,249.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,529 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Foot Locker worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

