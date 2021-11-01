Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 43,100 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.77% of RadNet worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

