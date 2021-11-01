Pivotal Research Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Comcast stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

