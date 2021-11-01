PiplCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $209,977.90 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 61.3% against the dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,977.90 and approximately $31.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00221228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

