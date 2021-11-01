Piper Sandler Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $205.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

