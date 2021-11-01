Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PIPR traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

