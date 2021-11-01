Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PING opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

