PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,215. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.