PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,215. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

