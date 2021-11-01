Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

