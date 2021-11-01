Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.56. 37,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,400. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

