PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,991. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.