Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

PFE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.84. 327,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,610,672. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

