Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $24.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,670,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 79,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,652. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

