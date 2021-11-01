Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $515.18 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00014650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $515.18 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 119,348,363 coins and its circulating supply is 57,614,388 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

