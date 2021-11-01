Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

