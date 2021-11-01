PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $161.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

