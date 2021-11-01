Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.96 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,240,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

