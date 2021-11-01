Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.24.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,017,471. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.