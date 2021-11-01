PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.