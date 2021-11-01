PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

