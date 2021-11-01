PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

