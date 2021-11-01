PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.